EDUCATION: Soualiga College teachers strike this Thursday, February 13 | FAXINFO

The strike notice was filed for this Thursday, February 13, in connection with the national strike notice relating to the DHG (global hourly allocation).

The reduction of resources in secondary education and the failure to respect the school map are weakening certain establishments, notably that of Quartier d'Orléans, whose teaching staff mobilized last week.

Furthermore, at Soualiga College, the deterioration of the school climate is worrying. The staff, faced with a resurgence of incivility, say they are overwhelmed by a lack of support and inappropriate management of sanctions.

Tensions have intensified in recent weeks, with teachers being threatened or insulted, violence between students and persistent structural problems.

Faced with this observation, parents have also decided to take action by organizing a demonstration scheduled for 13 p.m., Galisbay parking lot.

The strike movement aims to demand the maintenance and increase of hourly resources for the Saint-Martin establishments, a more equitable distribution of assignments and the opening of an urgent dialogue with the rectorate.

Local unions, which support this protest movement, are calling for an immediate response to stop a worrying spiral and re-establish a safe educational environment conducive to learning. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-greve-des-enseignants-du-college-soualiga-ce-jeudi-13-fevrier/