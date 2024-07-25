EDUCATION – SPORT / CEES Class of 2023-2024: very positive results! | FAXINFO

This July 17, the Center of Excellence and Education through Sport (CEES) presented the results of its first pilot year.

Marc-Gérald Ménard, president of the CEES, recalled the four strategic axes: institutional evolution, training and professionalization, performance path, and territorial attractiveness. The general director, Charles-Henri Palvair, described the results as very satisfactory. The 2023-2024 class included 43 student-athletes in three disciplines: basketball (18), football (19) and athletics (6). The school averages recorded are as follows: 13.5 (6th), 15.40 (5th), 14.60 (4th) and 14.75 (3rd). Of the 9 patent candidates, 8 obtained their diploma. The athletes improved their performance through four weekly workouts. In football, 3 girls and 2 boys were recruited in Guadeloupe and France. In basketball, an athlete was selected among the 60 best French U14 players. In athletics, an athlete became champion of Guadeloupe in the 1000m (minimes) and another vice-champion (benjamins) for the same distance. For 2024-2025, 73 students will be registered, distributed between Soualiga college (2/3) and Mont des Accords (1/3). The CEES will expand its disciplines to seven: athletics, football, basketball, cycling, gymnastics, sailing and tennis. The Territorial Sports Centers will include training centers for early maturity disciplines (gymnastics, sailing, tennis), development centers for high school students and of course, improvement centers. Association to date, the CEES will become a Public Establishment on January 1, 2025 and will create an events and communication center. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-sport-promotion-2023-2024-du-cees-bilan-tres-positif/