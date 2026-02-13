EDUCATION – SPORT: Former NFL player Jacob Brown inspires young athletes at CEES | FAXINFO

This February 9, 15 student-athletes du Centre of Excellence and Education through Sport (CEES) people from Saint-Martin were fortunate to receive Jacob Brown, former NFL player (National Football League) having become a lecturer, he came to pass on his knowledge to them. keys to personal development in order to help them thrive in their disciplines.



“I want to be more confident and stronger in my sport,” begins one young boy. “I don’t want to have any regrets after a defeat,” continues another. Monday morning, the young student-athletes of the Soualiga college have learned to set achievable goals and to affirm them as realities, not as mere possibilities.



The practice of demonstration: from intention to action

Among the various workshops led by Jacob Brown, students were notably invited to write to each other a letter for six months from nowin which they describe the goals they would like to have achieved by August 2026. These exercises fall under what is called, in personal development, the ” event “, an increasingly popular practice taught by Jacob Brown. He who used to play for the Oakland Raiders became coach and author in personal development following several career changes, his advice is based on a mantra: “fail forward.” His own failures led him to participate in three TED Talks (international conference editor’s note) and to act as a coach for multinational companies, such as Meta or, LinkedIn.



The students left their morning of discussions and workshops with the motto “rest and manifest” in mind, the first word being, according to the director general of CEESCharles-Henri Palvair, one of the most important. Addressing young sporting talents, he emphasized the The need for rest when aiming for the top level “If you don’t learn that rest is more important than training, you’ll never shine.” Jacob Brown, who volunteered his time to meet with young people from Saint-Martin at the initiative of CEES and with the support of its partners, also addressed parents on Monday evening to help them best support their children in their pursuit of success and well-being in sports. _DR

