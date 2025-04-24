EDUCATION / SPORT: So that the seeds of champions enter the competition | FAXINFO

To remind young people that dreams are never too big to be achieved, Melvin Landerneau, European champion of track cycling, visits the children of the schools of Saint-Martin.

From April 20th to 27th, Melvin Landerneau, also a vice-world champion in track cycling, is invited to meet the island's children. Last Tuesday, the Emile Choisy, Evelina Halley, and Ghislaine Rogers schools welcomed the athlete, who came to show the young people that sport can be a passion but also a profession. Yesterday, at 15 p.m., the meeting was set for the Galisbay parking lot for a bike ride to La Samanna, in Terres Basses. The champion and the five cycling clubs on the island were part of the peloton. Today, the Elie Gibs, Clair Saint-Maximin and Jean Anselme schools are also welcoming the young prodigy to their establishments. Finally, next Saturday, at 13 p.m., the largest number is expected for a mini track cycling course, hosted by Melvin himself, at the Sandy Ground sports stadium. It is up to the Orléans Youth Cycling Team (JCO) and the Territorial Fund for School Works of Saint-Martin (CTOS) that we owe this noble initiative. “I would have liked an athlete to come to my school and tell me that it is possible to live from sport and that there are several options. It can be a turning point for some!” confides the champion. To encourage this turning point, Gilbert Rousseau, president of the JCO, thinks that schools should “further develop games of skill and speed”. From May 1st to 10th, Saint-Martin will host Jayson Rousseau, double vice-champion of France in track cycling, to wear, in turn, a message of hope with the new generation.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-sport-pour-que-les-graines-de-champions-entrent-dans-la-competition/