EDUCATION – SPORTS: Signing of an agreement between National Education and the CEES | FAXINFO

This Monday, June 12, the Center of Excellence and Education through Sport (CEES) sealed its partnership with the National Education Service of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin at Soualiga College by signing an agreement for the tailored support for the 41 students recruited by the centre.

For Charles-Henri Palvair, director of the CEES, “it's the big moment that's materializing”. Two months after the selections of the CEES which concern 41 sports talents in athletics, basketball or football combining good academic results, the signing of this agreement signed by Harry Christophe, vice-rector, and Marc-Gérald Ménard, president of the CEES, underlines the importance of double excellence, in sport and in education. For Alain Richardson, vice-president of the Collectivity, "it is very symbolic that we meet here to sign this agreement, it is an important moment and an opportunity offered to the youth of this territory in terms of champions, it is essential that in a well-made body, there is a well-made head”. The National Education therefore plans adapted timetables for the 41 students from the start of the next school year (14 in 6th, 10 in 5th, 10 in 4th and 7 in 3rd) when the CEES will offer them tailor-made support according to their discipline. athletic. Training will take place on the sports facilities of the Cité Scolaire Robert Weinum, shared between the high school and the Soualiga college represented respectively by the headmaster Olivier Saunier and the principal Edithe Velayoudon. Excellence in sport will go up a notch with the opening of the 900 college in 2025 which will provide enough room for young people to gain more in performance. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-sports-signature-dune-convention-entre-leducation-nationale-et-le-cees/