EDUCATION / Student accommodation: workshops to prepare for the start of the school year | FAXINFO

Finding student housing can quickly become a headache. To support young people and their families, the Maison de Saint-Martin is organizing two practical workshops at the CCISM, in Concordia, on July 25 and August 14, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

During each session, participants will learn how to build a solid file, recognize legitimate listings to avoid scams, check key points during a viewing, and understand their rights and responsibilities as tenants. Personalized follow-up will be offered by appointment after the workshop.

“The idea is to allow students to leave with confidence and avoid common pitfalls,” explains the Maison de Saint-Martin. Registration is required via an online form.

Information meeting this evening for parents

Parents have not been forgotten. A meeting is being held especially for them this Tuesday, July 22, from 18 p.m. to 20 p.m., at the CCISM. This meeting will cover the Student Social File and administrative procedures. Admission is free and no registration is required.

