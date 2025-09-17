EDUCATION / SXM No Obesity: a positive message for the start of the 2025 school year | FAXINFO

The students of the project SXM No Obesity send their wishes for a 2025 back-to-school season full of energy and determination.

For them, this period is not just about getting back to school: it also represents an opportunity to set personal goals, to adopt new lifestyle habits and to remember the importance of a balanced diet, physical activity and Self respectEvery small step towards better health counts.

Ce multidisciplinary project led by Akpéné Brégeau at technical College raises awareness among children, adolescents and adults about risks of being overweightThrough dietetic and light cooking, it aims to train future food professionals to better manage their weight and health.

The group would like to thank everyone who supports this initiative, from families to teachers, partners and the residents of Saint-Martin. collective support allows the project to grow and inspire a growing number of young people on the island and beyond. This 2025 back-to-school season is an opportunity to reflect on your own well-being goals and, why not, share his experience to encourage others to take the step towards a healthier life. _Vx

Info: 06 90 32 95 42

Instagram: let's_triumph_over_obesity_sxm

See also: https://www.faxinfo.fr/sante-sxm-no-obesity-cherche-ses-futurs-ambassadeurs-du-changement/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-sxm-no-obesity-un-message-positif-pour-la-rentree-2025/