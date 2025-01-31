EDUCATION: Teachers mobilize against the elimination of positions at the Quartier d’Orléans college | FAXINFO

Several teachers from the Roche Gravée college in Moho launched a strike movement this Thursday, January 30 at 7 a.m. to denounce the elimination of more than 100 hours of post decided by the Guadeloupe rectorate for the 2025 school year.

This measure, unprecedented for an establishment classified as REP+, raises serious concerns about the learning conditions of students and the work of teachers. According to the SE-UNSA, this budget cut will lead to the end of working groups, overcrowded classes and a significant drop in the quality of teaching.

The union is demanding not only that current conditions be maintained, but also an increase of 50 shift hours to meet the needs of students.

The union also points out the non-compliance with the school map by the rectorate, allowing students from Cul-de-Sac and Orient Bay to enroll in other colleges while the establishment in Quartier d'Orléans, designed to accommodate 600 students, only has 370.

An alternative proposed would be to install the football center of the sports section of excellence in this college, which has a quality field. The teachers are calling on parents to mobilize against this decision which, according to them, seriously compromises the educational future of the young people of Quartier d'Orléans. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-mobilisation-des-enseignants-contre-la-suppression-de-postes-au-college-de-quartier-dorleans/