EDUCATION: The Community takes stock of the start of the school year | FAXINFO

At the end of its tour of the establishments in Quartier d'Orléans, the Collectivity drew up the assessment of the work carried out and outlined its priorities for the 2025-2026 school year.

During summer, 17 establishments benefited from €1,9 million in construction projects, ranging from air conditioning to plumbing, including electricity, carpentry and painting. These interventions will continue during each holiday period. greening program is also progressing, with already 68 tanks installed in 14 schools and two phases of planting financed by the green fund.

In terms of numbers, 6617 students are enrolled in primary education. However, school transport remains very little used. : 18 registrations in primary school for 171 places, and 857 in secondary school for 1425 places available. “We want to avoid children taking illegal taxis”, insisted the 3rd Vice-President Dominique Louisy, calling on families to favor this service billed only €70 per year.

La school catering, for its part, currently benefits 2516 students, barely 40% of available potentialThe Community encourages parents to register their children, recalling that social funds exist to support homes and guarantee at least one balanced meal daily.

Finally, 935 students participate in morning and evening extracurricular activities, and 679 on Wednesdays. To simplify the process, a digital portal will be launched in January 2026, allowing parents to manage online registrations for the canteen, activities and transport, with support provided by Maison France Services.

For Louis Mussington, these investments are part of an overall strategy: out of the additional budget of €108 million voted at the beginning of August, €75 million is dedicated to educational establishments. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-la-collectivite-dresse-le-bilan-de-la-rentree-scolaire/