EDUCATION: The Cycling Tour comes to the classroom | FAXINFO

On the sidelines of the first edition of the Saint-Martin Cycling Tour, the Mont des Accords middle school students had the opportunity to meet sports ambassadors who came to share their experience and values. Two highlights marked this educational initiative.

Thursday, September 11, the multipurpose room of the Mont des Accords College welcomed nearly 150 students, from sixth to third grade, as well as a CM2 class of Emile Choisy schoolSupervised by their teachers and with the support of the new management, the students have exchanged with cycling professionals around essential themes: the importance of discipline, perseverance, team spirit and respect for the rules. This meeting, prepared in advance by several teachers, allowed young people to approach sport from a broader angle than just performance.

The next day, Friday, September 12, is in the SXM school radio studio that the adventure continued. The middle school students welcomed the Guadeloupean runner live Rony Martias, a leading figure in West Indian cycling. During half an hour of discussion broadcast on 103.00 FM, the athlete looked back on his youth, his career and the lessons he learned from it. Above all, he gave concrete advice to the younger generations, inviting them to believe in their abilities and to cultivate a taste for effort.

This opening of the Cycling Tour to the school environment illustrates the organizers' desire to place the event at the heart of local life, by bringing together champions and students. It's a way to transmit the spirit of sport well beyond the competition routes. We'll look back at the cycling tour in our next edition. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-le-tour-cycliste-sinvite-dans-les-classes/