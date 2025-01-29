EDUCATION: The Petit Baccalauréat returns to schools on February 5 | FAXINFO

The Caisse Territoriale des Œuvres Scolaires (CTOS) of Saint-Martin is organizing a new edition of the Petit Baccalauréat, a fun and stimulating educational event which will be held on Wednesday, February 5 in the schools of the territory.

This event is open to CP, CE1, CE2, CM1 and CM2 students, carefully selected in each establishment. The Petit Baccalauréat offers a unique opportunity for children to test their vocabulary and knowledge while developing their creativity and team spirit. Participants will have to compete in imagination to find unique answers and score as many points as possible, all in a friendly and caring atmosphere. The Petit Baccalauréat rewards students' commitment and efforts, while promoting values ​​such as surpassing oneself and collaborative work, so it is the perfect opportunity to celebrate learning and academic success! Families and schools are invited to follow the CTOS page to discover the preparations, results and highlights of this exceptional day. _VX

Info: +590 690 88 20 15

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-le-petit-baccalaureat-revient-le-5-fevrier-dans-les-ecoles/