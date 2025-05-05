EDUCATION – TRAINING / Dating Internship: Open a door, offer a future | FAXINFO

The CCISM is organizing, this Tuesday, May 6, a “Stage Dating” morning at the Robert Weinum school complex, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. meeting between students and professionals, designed as a springboard to the future for the 260 high school students general and technological second year students who will all carry out a compulsory observation internship from June 16 to 27, 2025.

Behind this short but essential format, the challenge is significant: to create a concrete connection between Saint-Martin's youth and the local economic fabric. For businesses, it's a direct opportunity to share expertise, introduce a profession, and perhaps inspire vocations. What if you were the trigger for a young person looking for a future? ", challenges the CCISM, emphasizing that welcoming an intern goes far beyond a one-off gesture: it becomes an act of transmission and territorial anchoring.

In partnership with Robert Weinum High School, this event facilitates connections between young people and host organizations, businesses, government agencies, and associations seeking concrete involvement in the future of their region. Each meeting could lead to an internship, but also to an exchange of experiences, values, and inspirations. It's a way to strengthen ties between school and the professional world, to better build the future together. A simple commitment, but one that can change everything. _Vx

Registrations: https://urls.fr/_Nxgi9

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-formation-stage-dating-ouvrir-une-porte-offrir-un-avenir/