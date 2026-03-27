EDUCATION: Visit to Grand-Case Airport for students of the Montessori School of the Northern Islands | FAXINFO

Fifty students aged 2 to 5 years discovered the behind-the-scenes of Grand-Case AirportAfter several weeks of classroom work on the transport themethe children were able to observe the professions closely who run an airport terminal, from baggage check-in to security, including technical services and firefighters.



Between 10 a.m. and noon, no flights were scheduled, but the children nevertheless “took” the plane. Equipped with passports and suitcases made in classThey followed all the steps of a departure: check-in, going through security, then boarding the Cessna 150 of the new flight schoolThe students were also able to get in the fire truck and walk the track alongside the technical team. full immersion, conceived as an educational extension. “This year, we’re working on the theme of transportation (…) we decided to visit the airport to teach them more vocabulary,” explains Bernadette Venthou-Dumaine, director and founder of the Montessori school of the Northern IslandsAlso a teacher, she explains that there are not many school trips possible on the island and that extra effort is needed to organize this kind of event.



A a unique experience for the airport as well“This is the first time the airport has welcomed such young children for a visit,” emphasizes its director, Sabrina Charville, delighted by the initiative. Faced with the children’s enthusiasm and the involvement of the teams…EDEISAll departments played their part to transform this morning into a truly life-sized experience. a fun way to learn…but also to discover, from a very young age, the workings and professions of an essential place. _DR





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Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-visite-de-laeroport-de-grand-case-pour-les-eleves-de-lecole-montessori-des-iles-du-nord/