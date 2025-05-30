EDUCATION / When art awakens children: the end of season 2 of AFS Kids | FAXINFO

Last Saturday, the second edition of the Art For Science Kids & Youth program concluded in the joyful atmosphere of the Living Museum at Hope Estate.

Throughout the school year, 62 children from five institutions—the Elie Gibs and Happy Schools, and the Nature is the Key, Cobraced, and Bosco Horizon associations—explored 14 immersive experiences, divided into half-day artistic sessions. Sculpture, theater, singing, classical or Afro dance, painting, crochet, or embroidery—each workshop offered a sensory approach to the world, nourishing the intellect and expressing emotions.

“The idea is for them to see, touch, and feel art. For them to understand what it feels like from the inside,” summarizes Mélanie Dal Gobbo, president of the Art For Science association. Thanks to a mini-conference, children, parents, and caregivers (re)discovered the proven benefits of artistic activities: theater for confidence and speech, music for memory, dance for coordination, sculpture for spatial representation… Art nourishes our brains, whether we consume it as adults or children, alone, with family, or in a group.

Each child benefiting from the program left with a souvenir photo booklet, their creations and a personalized water bottle, a symbol of awareness of hydration and a balanced diet.

Representatives of the Community and the Educational City, Martine Beldor and Kathy Africa, praised a project that "brings people together with heart" and allows children "to grow up differently." As for the artists, all leave with one certainty: the children dared, danced, sang, sculpted. And above all, grew up. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-quand-lart-eveille-les-enfants-clap-de-fin-pour-la-saison-2-dafs-kids/