EDUCATION: World Poetry Day celebrated in St Martin | FAXINFO

As part of World Poetry Day on March 21, 2024, the Documentary Center Libraries (BCD) in collaboration with the extracurricular, organized a poetry competition for high section pupils of nursery and elementary schools, on Wednesday March 20 last, in the Collectivité parking lot, rue de la Liberté in Marigot.

The poetry was written in collaboration with a teacher, the BCD agent and the student who represents his school, on the theme “the island of Saint-Martin”.

To reward the apprentice poets, four prizes were awarded: 1st, 2nd, 3rd prize and a “favorite” prize.

The jury was made up of Fayola Mussington, school teacher at Hervé Williams, Dania Almacin, poet and agent of the Human Resources Delegation of the Community and Léon Noël poet and agent of the Directorate of Education, higher education service of the Community .

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin thanks the BCD coordinator Hélène Hanson, Christine Bosqui from the education department, and the after-school services, for this morning dedicated to learning and promoting the territory, through a major art: poetry.

The results :

Preschool :

1st: Raphaëlla Richards with 39 points from Eliane Clarke Nursery School

2e: Kéo Carolle Fazer with 35 points from Jérôme Beaupère nursery school

3e: Manyeli CHARLES with 34 points from Siméone Trott nursery school

Elementary Schools :

1st: Maia Scantleberry with 49 points from the Hervé Williams school

2e: Jannelda Carty with 48 points from the Omer Arrondell school

3e: Maëlia Agbodjinou with 46 points from Clair Saint-Maximin school

Heart stroke : Keren David Viuora Rouss from the Emile Choisy school

