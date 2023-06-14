Educational Support inter-school chess tournament: an exceptional success! | FAXINFO

The first inter-school chess tournament of the Educational Support (AE) took place last Wednesday at the professional high school Daniella Jeffry. This long-awaited event brought together the 32 best players from 8 different establishments, from CE1 to 6nd , for fierce competition.

Under the expert supervision of Jeff Follner, official arbiter of the French Chess Federation, and with the dedicated involvement of passionate chess teachers who supervise the AE workshops within their school, and thanks to the use of the official software used in international Chess tournaments, the young players chained the games during 7 intense rounds of 8 minutes.

The results of the tournament were astounding! The winner of this edition is a college student from Mont des Accords, formerly educated at the Aline Hanson school in Sandy Ground. His talent and determination were rewarded with a well-deserved victory.

The Marie Amélie-Leydet school brilliantly won the establishment cup, placing its 4 players among the 6 best of the tournament.

Ranking of the top 10:

1. Shaiel Almanzar

Mont des Accords College

2. Jaylan Medeuf

Marie-Amelie Leydet School

3. Keizie Quillin – Marie-Amelie Leydet School

4. Chrismery Richards

Marie-Amelie Leydet School

5. Andrian Giraud Girard

Clair Saint-Maximin School

6. Charles Rousselot

Marie-Amelie Leydet School

7. Simon Mullins – Mont des Accords College

8. Adam Merabet – Marie Antoinette Richards School

9. Edwardina Figaro Phipps – Clair Saint-Maximin School

10. Bastien Potin – Elie Gibs School

A special tribute to Keizie Quillin (3rd) and Bastien Potin (10th) educated in CE2 who showed promising talent despite their young age.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tournoi-dechecs-inter-ecoles-de-laccompagnement-educatif-un-succes-exceptionnel/