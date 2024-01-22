EEASM: Final phase of work to implement the public collective sanitation network in Grand-Case | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Water and Sanitation Establishment (EEASM) is carrying out the finishing work for the commissioning of the new public collective sanitation network in Grand-Case.

Interventions began last week and will extend until the end of March 2024, and will be carried out by the company Razel Water Solutions. To minimize disruption, the work will take place mainly at night, between midnight and 6 a.m. No intervention will be carried out during Grand-Case Tuesdays. The EEASM thanks the population for their support in this approach aimed at improving the quality of life of local residents and preserving the local environment.

This work is part of a program to modernize and upgrade the water and sanitation infrastructure in Grand-Case. It benefits from joint funding from the State, the French Office for Biodiversity (OFB), and the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, representeda total investment of €5.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/eeasm-phase-finale-des-travaux-de-mise-en-oeuvre-du-reseau-public-dassainissement-collectif-a-grand-case/