EEASM PRESS RELEASE: Postponement of the start of drinking water supply and sanitation works – La Savane – RN7 | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Water and Sanitation Establishment (EEASM) informs the population that The work initially planned to start on February 3, 2025 will finally begin on February 24, 2025This modification is due to an extended preparation period, which will continue until February 15, 2025, in order to optimize the organization and smooth running of the work.

The EEASM is doing everything possible to ensure, during this period of work, the smoothest possible traffic flow and to limit the impact on users. As previously announced, the work will take place exclusively at night, from 20:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., with a full reopening of the road each morning from 7:00 a.m.

We thank residents and road users for their understanding and cooperation. The EEASM remains mobilized to guarantee efficient and sustainable infrastructure for the benefit of all.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/communique-de-leeasm-report-du-demarrage-des-travaux-dalimentation-en-eau-potable-et-dassainissement-la-savane-rn7/