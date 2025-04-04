EHPAD control plan: guaranteeing dignified and secure support | FAXINFO

Launched in January 2023, the control plan for EHPAD in Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy aims to strengthen the quality of care and the safety of residents. This national initiative follows revelations about the management of certain establishments and is part of a desire for continuous improvement in the sector.

Of the 21 EHPADs distributed in Guadeloupe (7 in Basse-Terre, 10 in Grande-Terre), in Marie-Galante (2), Saint-Martin (1) and Saint-Barthélemy (1), all were subject to a document-based check, relating to the governance, human resources management and resident care. Based on the findings and reports received, certain structures have also been subject toon-site inspections, allowing the quality of the premises and care provided to be assessed.

The first results reveal structural fragilities, including a lack of coordinating doctors and failures in taking safety recommendations into account. While few critical situations were identified, the majority of establishments inspected received injunctions of the Regional Health Agency (ARS) for improve their practices.

Supporting establishments remains a priority, while respecting the rights of residents and their loved ones. The ARS will continue these checks in 2025 and, if necessary, in 2026, in order to ensure decent reception conditions for the elderly. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/plan-de-controle-des-ehpad-garantir-un-accompagnement-digne-et-securise/