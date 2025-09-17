Elderly Celebration Set to Be a Great Success | Government of Sint Maarten

All tickets for the International Day of Older Persons​ – Elderly Celebration Dinner have now been allocated, confirming that this special event in honor of Sint Maarten’s senior citizens is set to be a resounding success. The celebration will pay tribute to the invaluable and lifelong contributions of our elderly to the growth and development of Sint Maarten.

The Minister expressed great enthusiasm at the overwhelming response, noting how heartening it is to see the community embrace this initiative and secure their participation. He emphasized that honoring the elderly is not only an act of gratitude, but also a recognition of their continued value in shaping our society.

In addition, the wider community is encouraged to join in the spirit of the day by celebrating the elders among us in meaningful and tangible ways—whether through acts of kindness, personal visits, or thoughtful gestures that show appreciation and respect.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Elderly-Celebration-Set-to-Be-a-Great-Success.aspx