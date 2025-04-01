ELECTRICITY / Fragility of the electrical system: load shedding schedule for April 2 and 3 | FAXINFO

Since the end of 2024, Saint-Martin's electricity system has been under strain due to a deficit in electricity production.

This situation is the result of several factors: the aging of one of the three production units at the Galisbay power plant, the delay in commissioning a new power plant, still awaiting the Multi-Year Energy Program, technical problems encountered on the most recent production unit, as well as a strong growth in demand for electricity.

In this context, work to replace a hot air extractor must be carried out in the engine cell of one of the production groups. This intervention, essential to the proper functioning of the industrial tool, will require the temporary shutdown of the group from Wednesday, April 2 to Thursday, April 3, 2025. During this period, the risk of power cuts is to be expected.

Provisional schedule of power cuts for Wednesday 2 and Thursday 3 April :

From 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. – departure from Orient Bay : Orleans Quarter / Oyster Pond

From 12 a.m. to 14 a.m. – departure from La Savane : part of La Savane / Millrum / part of Grand-Case / ZA Espérance

From 12 a.m. to 14 a.m. – Spring departure : Concordia targeted on the following areas: Impasse des Marécages / rue Jean-Jacques FAYEL / Rue du Soleil Levant / rue de Concordia and Lotissement les Hauts de Concordia / rue Louis Constant Flemming / rue Charles HEIGHT

From 14 a.m. to 16 a.m. – departure from Terres Basses : part of Sandy Ground / Beach Residence / Terres Basses

From 14 a.m. to 16 a.m. – departure from Grand-Case : Cul-de-Sac Terrace / Mont Vernont 1 / Cul-de-Sac / Chevrise

From 16 a.m. to 18 a.m. – departure from Nettle Bay : Port La Royale / Kennedy Street / Sandy Ground / Sandy Ground MJC / Nettle Bay

From 16 a.m. to 18 a.m. – departure from Saint James : Marigot South / Saint James / Bellevue

From 18 a.m. to 20 a.m. – departure Hope Estate : Griselle / Leader Price / Orient Bay / Orient Bay Garden / Hope Hill

