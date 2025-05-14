EMERGENCY STATEMENT FROM THE MINISTER OF JUSTICE | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Justice is currently holding an emergency crisis meeting with the leadership of

KPSM in direct response to the critical situation at the Pointe Blanche Prison, where a fire broke

out earlier today within the facility.

Emergency units from the Fire Department, Ambulance Services, KPSM, VKS, and the

Koninklijke Marechaussee were deployed and successfully restored order and ensured the

safety of all involved by 6 pm.

Initial reports indicate that there were three minor non-threatening injuries, which were treated

on site. All prisoners are safe and accounted for.

I have personally visited the prison and have officially requested military support to further

secure the prison and maintain order. This is a serious threat, and we are acting with full force

and urgency to secure the safety of the public at large.

The safety of the public, prison staff, and detainees remains our top priority. We will not tolerate

lawlessness, and we are taking all necessary measures to maintain control and uphold the rule

of law.

I commend all emergency units for their swift response and diligence, and for ensuring that all

prison staff and prisoners were safe.

The Ministry of Justice will provide further updates as verified information becomes available.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/EMERGENCY-STATEMENT-FROM-THE-MINISTER-OF-JUSTICE.aspx