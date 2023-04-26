EMPLOYMENT: 2nd edition of the National Care and Support Professions Week | FAXINFO

Pôle emploi is organizing, from April 24 to 28, 2023, the 2nd National Week of Care and Support Professions. The objective of this Week is to highlight employment and training opportunities in the health and social action sectors, to strengthen the attractiveness of the sector and to facilitate recruitment for companies.

The demographic situation intensifies the recruitment needs of the health and social action sectors. By 2030, the care of dependent seniors in Guadeloupe would require 1620 additional jobs.

In 2022, 2650 recruitments were recorded in the human health and social action sectors and 1150 job offers were advertised.

The results of the Labor Needs Survey (BMO) of companies, published by Pôle emploi on April 7, indicate that there are many hiring intentions for 2023.

The care and support sector provides 12,6% of jobs in the region (2 recruitment projects), particularly with home helpers and household helpers (219 projects), caregivers (450 projects) and nurses, nursing managers and childcare workers (340 projects). Because the need to quickly recruit new care and support professionals is major, the Pôle emploi Guadeloupe & Iles du Nord agencies and their partners will organize during this week more than 220 physical or digital events.

Jobs dating, immersions in companies, information workshops in Guadeloupe and also in Saint-Martin.

Everyone is mobilizing on the occasion of this 2nd National Week to discover the many professions in the health and social action sectors, the various training systems and the companies that are recruiting.

The program in Saint-Martin (Thursday, April 27):

From 8:30 a.m. to 15 p.m. in Quartier d'Orléans: the Saint-Martin agency organizes the Care and Support Professions Village to allow professionals in the sector to meet. On the program, partner stands, testimonials, meetings with training centers and workshops (soft gymnastics, discovery of trades and training, etc.).

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/emploi-2eme-edition-de-la-semaine-nationale-des-metiers-du-soin-et-de-laccompagnement/