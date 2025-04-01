EMPLOYMENT / COM-France Travail Agreement: A new boost to support job seekers | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin takes a decisive step in the implementation of the full employment law with the signing of an agreement with France WorkThis partnership aims to modernize and harmonize support for job seekers thanks to common digital tools and a efficient data sharing.

“We need to find efficient solutions to reduce the unemployment rate,” says Michel Petit, 4th Vice President in charge of social integration. The shared information system, particularly the “Tracking Track” application, will enable integration stakeholders to intervene. in real time and to streamline support for 5.105 applicants job recorded in the 4th quarter of 2024 (increase of 2,9% in one year in Saint-Martin against -1,9% in Guadeloupe), as well as 1.913 beneficiaries of the RSA (3rd quarter 2024).

Fabrice Marie-Rose, regional director of France Travail Guadeloupe and the Northern Islands, insists on "a collective commitment to ensure no job seeker is left without a solution." This agreement, planned for three years, aims to structure and make more efficient the path to sustainable employment, with the objective of full employment by 2027.

Agnès Lautone, director of the territorial unit of the Department of Economy, Employment, Labor and Solidarity (DEETS), highlights a collective mobilization and coordination of all stakeholders: “This agreement illustrates the new governance of the network, towards the upcoming creation of a local employment committee.” _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/emploi-convention-com-france-travail-un-nouvel-elan-pour-laccompagnement-des-demandeurs-demploi/