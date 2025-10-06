EMPLOYMENT: France Travail puts women in the spotlight in the construction industry | FAXINFO

From October 6 to 10, France Work and its partners launch the 5th edition of the National Building and Public Works Trades WeekIn Saint-Martin, the local agency is innovating with a new action called “Building in the feminine”, intended to promote women's careers and encourage new vocations in a sector that is still largely male-dominated.

Building and public works represent a major source of employment in the territory. According to the 2025 Labor Needs survey, more than 290 recruitment projects are expected this year in the construction industry. Ecological and digital transitions, as well as generational renewal, are increasing the demand for skilled labor.

For this edition, six women registered with France Travail Saint-Martin have been selected to participate in a series of workshops and immersive meetings. The objective: to discover the diversity of professions, interact with inspiring professionals, and better understand the training and possible opportunities.

Le Tuesday, October 7, a first meeting at the Centr'Hôtel will allow you to present the sector and to listen to the testimonies of women already active in the construction sector , whether they are site managers, technicians or contractors. The next day, it's time for the concrete: the participants will visit construction sites and will meet with partner companies to better understand the field requirements and safety issues. Finally, the Thursday October 9, the morning will be devoted to practical workshops and individual interviews in order to build a truly personalized professional project.

For France Work, this initiative is part of a broader desire to promote professional equality and inclusion“Women have a place in the construction industry. We must give them the means to access it, to train and to succeed,” emphasizes the regional management of Guadeloupe & Northern Islands, which coordinates the program.

Created the January 1, 2024 replacing Pôle emploi, France Travail is now the leading public operator in the employment market. With a network of 16 agencies and 700 employees, it works in partnership with integration and training stakeholders to bring supply and demand closer together. With “Building in the feminine”, the Saint-Martin agency reminds us that the construction industry is no longer just a masculine profession, but also requires ambition, talent and diversity. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/emploi-france-travail-met-les-femmes-a-lhonneur-dans-le-btp/