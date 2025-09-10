EMPLOYMENT / “Godmother of the possible”: building bridges to employment for women | FAXINFO

France Work and the local delegation of Women Business Leaders (FCE) join forces to launch the “Godmother of the possible” deviceThis initiative aims to bring together female job seekers with female business leaders or women in positions of responsibility, through a concrete immersion of two days per week for a month.

Born from the initiative of France Travail with the support of FCE, the project was refined through discussions with various stakeholders in the region. In July, a collective workshop brought together the CCISM, DEETS and the network “Companies are committed” to adapt the system to local needs and guarantee its effectiveness.

The objective is both to offer participants a better understanding of the professional world and create a climate of trust conducive to integration. Since August, 25 candidates have already benefited from specific preparation in order to approach this experience with clear objectives and an adapted posture.

The first official meeting is scheduled for September 11 next, from 14 p.m. to 17 p.m., at the France Travail offices in Marigot. Job seekers and sponsors will be asking questions bases of their pair before the launch of the practical phase. For the organizers, this system should strengthen female solidarity, stimulate self-confidence and promote access to employment in an economic fabric where opportunities exist but sometimes remain difficult to seize.

Information for job seekers wishing to participate : jasmine.sally@francetravail.fr

Information for women business owners or managers : presidente971.st-martin@fcefrance.fr

Free and mandatory registration: https://urls.fr/Vtqx-8

ON SITE ONLY

See also: https://www.faxinfo.fr/economie-engagement-societal-dauphin-telecom-devient-entreprise-leader-du-club-les-entreprises-sengagent/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/emploi-marraine-du-possible-batir-des-passerelles-vers-lemploi-au-feminin/