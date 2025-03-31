EMPLOYMENT / Heading for Canada: Unique training for young people from Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The Community, in partnership with the Local Mission and several institutional actors, is launching a unique program: the Pilot Training at CanadaThis project, led by the 3rd Vice-President Dominique Démocrite Louisy, the territorial councillor in charge of professional training, Martine Beldor, and the president of the Local mission, Raphael Sanchez, offers an exceptional opportunity for young people from Saint-Martin to train internationally.

Open to young people aged 18 to 25, this program is aimed at those who wish to acquire new skills and boost their professional future. To participate, it is imperative to be registered at France Work, to provide a cover letter, valid passport, clean recordand of have French nationality.

La registration deadline is set at next Thursday, April 3rd, so don't delay in sending your file. The training will take place from April 14 to August 14, 2025, thus offering four months of immersion in a dynamic and stimulating environment.

This initiative represents a unique opportunity to explore a new country while developing skills sought after in the job market. Don't wait any longer: Register now with the Saint-Martin Local Mission and give a new dimension to your professional career.

Information and application: info@missionlocale978.fr or 0590 87 50 04 / 0690 88 84 55

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/emploi-cap-sur-le-canada-une-formation-inedite-pour-les-jeunes-saint-martinois/