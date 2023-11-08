EMPLOYMENT / Job dating: integration of 10 young people into teleadvisor training | FAXINFO

As part of the creation of its Call Center in Quartier d'Orléans, Semsamar, in partnership with LB Développement Outre-mer, is organizing a Job dating this Wednesday, November 8 from 9 a.m. to 16 p.m. at the Headquarters of the Semsamar in Marigot.

The objective of this day is to recruit 10 young people so that they can follow a one-year work-study training course in the profession of teleadvisor. Throughout the day, individual interviews will be conducted with candidates in order to select the best profiles.

The training is paid and begins in December 2023. It allows you to obtain a professional title of “Customer Relations Advisor” remotely at level 4 (Bac).

Located in Saint-Martin, this Semsamar call center is part of the policy of improving the service provided to tenants in Saint-Martin, Guadeloupe, Guyana and Martinique.

Candidates for this training must hold a level 3 diploma (CAP, BEP, Brevet) or equivalent (professional title, etc.) in sales or customer service professions.

In terms of training, ideally you would need 1 year of professional experience in customer relations or 3 years in any other field. Above all, you need a real commercial appetite, the desire to take on challenges, a sense of customer service, ease on the telephone and/or a sense of listening.

