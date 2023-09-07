EMPLOYMENT: Many training courses now available | FAXINFO

In partnership with the State, training organizations and socio-professionals in the region, the Community of Saint-Martin has finalized its annual plan for Professional Training 2023-2024.

This program, now available since September 2023, offers a range of training in various areas of skills, not eligible for the Training Pass which contributes to the financing of individual training actions in addition to the annual plan, provided by partner training organizations of the Community. For those interested in working in the field of tourism, the following training courses are within their reach: hotel facilitator (basketry option), language certification, swimming pool maintenance and upkeep, tourist guide, nautical option with boat license, designer tourist products. For lovers of the arts, culture and sport, the Collectivity offers training as a drone pilot for aerial photography (with preparation for the theoretical exam) and as a digital scenographer, video mapping. The field of crafts is not to be outdone with the training of furnishing designer, urban planning (eco-gardener and painter in street art decoration), jeweler and creator around Caribbean heritage, shoemaker, leather worker and tanner fish skins. In order for illiteracy in the workplace to decrease, the training "fight against illiteracy conceptualized in the workplace (tourism, commerce, blue economy and green growth, construction)" and "reappropriation of basic skills" are included in the annual plan of vocational training 2023-2024. Concerning people under the control of justice and/or leaving prison, they will be able to access professional reintegration and self-confidence training. On the remobilization component, the training available is preparation for health and social professions, preparation for entry into training and apprenticeship, self-confidence, not to mention training to pass the code and conduct exams. , essential for social inclusion and professional integration. The Community encourages people wishing more information or those wishing to benefit from professional training to complete the registration process by contacting 05 90 29 59 24 or by email: formations.pro@com-saint-martin.fr _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/emploi-de-nombreuses-formations-desormais-disponibles/