EMPLOYMENT: Renewal of the partnership between the CCISM and Transitions Pro for two years | FAXINFO

Present in all 18 French regions, this state-approved organization helps finance training and career transitions for private sector employees. The renewal of this agreement allows the Saint-Martin Interprofessional Chamber of Commerce (CCISM) to act as a liaison for the agency for the next two years. Transitions Pro Guadeloupe, on which Saint-Martin depends.



Last Saturday, while the event ” Successful Departure “,” the president and vice-president of Transitions Pro Guadeloupe, André Jabol and Marlène Foggea, along with Jonas Toussaint, an elected representative of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), signed this new agreement. The partnership aims to develop and promote their activities in this territory where, currently, few career transitions are supported by the organization. Of the 118 applications accepted last year by the regional Transitions Pro office, only two came from Saint-Martin. This partnership aims to improve that number.



“Allowing an employee to participate in training allows them to develop their skills and contribute to the broader development of the region,” explains Sabrina Dan, project manager for Transitions Pro Guadeloupe. She also points out that “professional careers are no longer linear” and that an organization like Transitions Pro is precisely there to guide those who wish to change careers and provide them with the tools to do so.



In practical terms, the organization will host webinars at the CCISM twice a month to support interested individuals, and the Chamber can also serve as a point of contact for people needing information about a career transition. However, all information is available on their website and the administrative procedures are entirely paperless. _DR



Info: https://www.transitionspro-guadeloupe.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/emploi-renouvellement-du-partenariat-entre-la-ccism-et-transitions-pro-pour-deux-ans/