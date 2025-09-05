EMPLOYMENT: Saint-Martin welcomes its first RSMA office | FAXINFO

Le Adapted Military Service Regiment (RSMA) takes a new step in its establishment in Saint-Martin. On September 3, a convention was signed between the Community, the Prefecture and the RSMA of Guadeloupe for the free provision of premises located in the CTOS building, opposite the Local Mission in MarigotA symbolic and concrete step forward, welcomed by all the partners present.

A meeting place for young people

This 25 m² office, with two reception areas, is intended to become the “RSMA House" in Saint-Martin. Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivity, recalled that this was the realization of a long-standing project : “This agreement embodies our joint desire to provide a public service close to our population.” The elected official insisted on the importance of professional integration of young people and their return to the local economic fabric after their training in Guadeloupe.

Every year, between 50 and 60 young people from Saint-Martin join the RSMA to learn a trade in a disciplinary setting. One hundred places are reserved for them within the regiment based in Guadeloupe. The objective is clear: to enable 18-25 year olds far from employment to acquire concrete skills and return enriched by a rewarding experience. “There is an urgent need to train our young people and give them a career,” insisted Louis Mussington.

A lasting anchor and a reintegration mission

For the Colonel Laurent Nobel, head of the RSMA of Guadeloupe, the opening of this office represents “a great day”: “For many years, we have welcomed young people from Saint-Martin. Our mission is to facilitate their recruitment and their return to the territoryWe are not here to remove them from Saint-Martin but to reintegrate them, because there are opportunities here.” The premises will be used for monthly consultations, medical visits and direct meetings between young people and employers, in order to strengthen the bond even before they leave for training.

The colonel also mentioned the prospect of eventually assigning RSMA executives to Saint-Martin, thus strengthening the presence of the system: “It’s a long-term job, but this office allows us to lay the foundations for a closer network in the service of integration”.

A step forward shared by the State

Deputy Prefect Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau described this installation as an important step: “Elected officials have been fighting for a long time to achieve this progress. Now, a clearly identified place is open to young people who want to take charge of their future.” She emphasized the unifying role of the project, which allows links to be forged between the State, the Community, economic actors and support structures.

Also present were Battalion Chief Geoffroy Capone of the RSMA, Territorial Councillor Martine Beldor, representatives of LADOM and Raphael Sanchez, president of the Local mission. So many partners involved in the common challenge of integration.

Step by step towards a more ambitious project

If a training center had initially been planned on the site of the former Soualiga college in Cul-de-Sac, the project had to be discarded due to the constraints of the natural risk prevention planBut Louis Mussington assured that the reflection was continuing: "We are proceeding step by step." This premises in the capital, which will also allow the RSMA to leave equipment on site, is seen as a first step, with the hope, in the long term, of offering a more developed training offer directly in the region.

The RSMA system is part of a broader mission of fight against unemployment and illiteracy, by giving each young person a chance of lasting integrationWith this office in Marigot, support is brought closer to the locals and strengthens the bridges between military training in Guadeloupe and economic integration in Saint-Martin. _Vx

To apply to the RSMA: https://www.rsma.gp/candidature

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/emploi-saint-martin-accueille-son-premier-bureau-du-rsma/