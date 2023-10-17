EMPLOYMENT: Start today of the 2nd edition of IAE Week (Insertion through Economic Activity) in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

From October 16 to 20, the Pôle Emploi agency of Saint-Martin is organizing IAE Week, in partnership with the Community, the CCISM, the DEETS and the SIAE (Structures for Integration through Economic Activity) of the territory .

These 4 days of action will allow job seekers to discover the systems and opportunities offered by the IAE, real levers for returning to sustainable employment. Integration through economic activity (IAE) is a system supported by the State which combines periods of work and individualized supervision to support people far from employment in the construction of their project and thus facilitate their professional integration . This system allows you to benefit from training to enhance your skills and an employment contract, while being supported in removing obstacles which may be financial, family or health.

Following a first edition bringing together all the IAE structures (“the IAE days”, October 20 and 21, 2022 at the CCISM), the Pôle emploi agency of Saint-Martin wanted renew the experience with an on-site action program, directly with partners and companies. During this week, participants will be able to discover the different projects offered by integration structures, participate in workshops, benefit from support and coaching, and submit their CV. Every day, Pôle Emploi advisors will be present around a stand to provide information on aid and measures.

The program :

Monday October 16, from 8:00 a.m. to 13:00 p.m., at the Sandy Ground on the move association (SGOMI), 65 rue Ladyfish, Sandy Ground: opening speech of IAE Week, visit to the various workshops and services offered by the SGOMI association and presentation of current projects for 2023

Tuesday October 17, from 8:00 a.m. to 13:00 p.m. at ACED, Concordia: start of workshops (CV Express, technical demonstration, A2i stand, etc.), deployment of the IDEAS BOX with the COBRACED association and intervention of an image consultant

Wednesday October 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 13:00 p.m., at the Compagnons Bâtisseurs in Quartier d’Orléans: animation of workshops with the Compagnons Bâtisseurs, Sandy Ground on the move and CS Inser, projection of videos presenting the actions and testimonies, outdoor DIY workshop with BRICOBUS, presentation workshop of the ACI Toiture, animation “The protocol of safety on the construction site” and employability coaching

Friday October 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 13:00 p.m. at the CCISM: presentation of all the structures, time for discussion around the testimony of people who have benefited from the IAE, closing of the Week

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/emploi-debut-aujourdhui-de-la-2eme-edition-de-la-semaine-de-liae-insertion-par-lactivite-economique-a-saint-martin/