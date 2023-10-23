EMPLOYMENT: The LEND A HAND scheme continues for the benefit of 75 young job seekers | FAXINFO

In 2023, the Community of Saint-Martin has decided to renew and extend by two months its LEND A HAND system intended for young people looking for work.

The second phase of paid company immersion will take place in November and December 2023, with funding from the European Social Fund (85%) and the Community of Saint-Martin.

Job seekers aged 16 to 30 must submit their registration file to the Employment, Skills, Training Department

Annex of the Community, rue de la Liberté Marigot, 97150 Saint-Martin

Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. to 15:00 p.m.

Tel: 0590 87 50 04 Post: 1338 or 1341 – 0690 88 84 55

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/emploi-le-dispositif-lend-a-hand-se-poursuit-en-faveur-de-75-jeunes-demandeurs-demploi/