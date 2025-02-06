EMPLOYMENT – TRAINING / L’Atelier: a model of social innovation in Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

This Tuesday, February 4, Quartier d'Orléans took a decisive step with the official inauguration of L'Atelier, its first inclusive and collaborative third place. Located in building 8 of the Palmeraies residence, this innovative space aims to be a catalyst for skills, innovation and integration for the residents of Saint-Martin.

A collective project serving the territory

Led by a consortium of committed stakeholders, this ambitious project brings together Compagnons Bâtisseurs, Fore Iles du Nord, Jielle Formation, the CCI of Saint-Martin, ADIE and Initiative Saint-Martin Active, with the support of Semsamar, CAF, France Travail, RSMA and the Red Cross. All have collaborated to design an accessible, flexible place adapted to local realities.

During the inauguration, Maé Bridier, director of the Compagnons Bâtisseurs de Saint-Martin, stressed the importance of this space to unite the territory's vital forces and propose solutions adapted to the challenges of employment, training and ecological transition. Alexandre Lagogué, director of the National Association of Compagnons Bâtisseurs, recalled that this third place is a tool to strengthen the power of action of residents and support them in their professional integration.

A space for learning and entrepreneurship

Designed as a place for meetings and experimentation, L'Atelier hosts several centers:

Un co-working space to promote exchange and creativity

to promote exchange and creativity Un incubator for entrepreneurs in skills development and networking

in skills development and networking Un training and support center for business creation , with tailor-made programs and micro-credits

, with tailor-made programs and micro-credits Un technical platform and a circular economy hub , dedicated to waste recovery and recycling

, dedicated to waste recovery and recycling A digital mediation, with tools like PIX and micro-certifications to combat digital illiteracy

Jonas Toussaint, representative of the CCI of Saint-Martin, insisted on the structuring role of the project for the local economy: "This space must be an accelerator of success for businesses and workers in the area."

A lever for social and professional emancipation

In a context where Quartier d'Orléans is facing major social challenges, this third place is becoming a concrete and sustainable response. Yannick Clain, project manager at Initiative Active Saint-Martin, pointed out that entrepreneurs from priority neighborhoods encounter more obstacles. Thanks to the Cité Lab system, they can now access zero-interest loans between €5000 and €25000 and personalized support.

Another key issue: combating illiteracy. Joceline Laurent, director of Jielle Formation, stressed that many young people leave the school system without the necessary basics in French. A problem exacerbated by bilingualism, which is a strength but also a weakness for some residents. Language reinforcement workshops will therefore be offered to promote access to employment.

A strong commitment from institutions

The ceremony was marked by the presence of Prefect Vincent Berton, who was keen to salute the initiative despite his imminent departure. He stressed the importance of integrating young people: "Not leaving them on the side of the road is a vital requirement." He also spoke of the need to combat substandard housing, emphasizing the fundamental role of the Compagnons Bâtisseurs in post-Irma reconstruction.

On the CAF side, Valérie Martineau recalled the institution's commitment to supporting residents in their orientation and mastery of digital tools. As for the Community, represented by Steven Cocks, it sees this third place as a model of social cohesion and innovation, where all communities can come together.

A promising future for Quartier d'Orléans

The inauguration of L'Atelier marks the beginning of a new dynamic for Quartier d'Orléans. The space will gradually gain momentum, with the upcoming opening of a business incubator and the development of new training courses.

As Ingrid Mac Gregor, the project's patron, summed up: "This third place offers a collaborative environment where all volunteer members will have the opportunity to exchange in a collective dynamic to enrich the journey of each individual and strengthen the quality of each experience. Each step is carefully supervised to maximize success."

With this unifying and innovative project, Quartier d'Orléans is acquiring a real engine of social and economic transformation, serving its residents and the future of Saint-Martin. _Vx

Info: 06 90 43 11 11 or 06 90 18 91 31

tierslieulatelier@gmail.com

cbstmartin@compagnonsbatisseurs.eu

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/emploi-formation-latelier-un-modele-dinnovation-sociale-a-quartier-dorleans/