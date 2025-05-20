EMPLOYMENT / UNIQUE: A unique festival to promote senior employment | FAXINFO

On May 15 and 16, the first national festival dedicated to the inclusion of seniors in businesses, entitled UNIQUES, was held around 1 events in Saint-Martin and Guadeloupe.

On Friday, May 16, around a hundred people attended the seniors' oral exam at the France Travail agency in Saint-Martin, as part of the festival co-created with the Diversidays association.

“UNIQUES is much more than a festival; it’s a collective effort to shift the boundaries of equal opportunity throughout France.

“We have therefore implemented inspiring actions to restore your confidence,” says Richard Boone, deputy territorial director of France Travail in Saint-Martin.

Round tables, conferences, job dating sessions and testimonials, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., seniors were able to share their experiences in a job market locked by age-related stereotypes.

In fact, in the first quarter of 2025, 1730 job seekers over the age of 50 were registered with France Travail in our region.

That's a third of job seekers. "This is often an experienced and qualified population but who suffer discrimination related to age, health, or motivation.

“Let’s fight against these prejudices together so that everyone can find their place in society,” adds Richard Boone.

In this regard, Keezy Pierre-Justin, director of the agency, announces, starting this May, the launch of intensive and tailor-made support designed for senior talents. _LM

