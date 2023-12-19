End of year celebrations: the CCISM supports local traders and artisans | FAXINFO

The Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin, committed to promoting and supporting the local economic fabric, is unveiling a paper campaign dedicated to promoting local purchasing and supporting local traders and artisans.

This approach is part of the CCISM's constant desire to support the revitalization of commercial areas and the actions undertaken for the heart of the city.

A Be Loyal Buy Local press campaign – #santaloveslocal

The campaign, Be Loyal Buy Local – #santaloveslocal, proposed by the CCISM, aims to raise awareness among the population of the importance of favoring local businesses and artisans for their seasonal purchases. The CCISM believes in the strength of the economic community and by choosing to consume locally, everyone contributes to strengthening the economic fabric. Each purchase is a direct contribution to the growth of local businesses, the preservation of jobs and the development of our unique identity. “Choosing local purchasing is much more than a commercial transaction. It is an act of trust in our neighbors, our entrepreneurs and our entire community. By favoring our local traders and artisans, we are creating a virtuous circle of economic development where prosperity circulates like a beneficial breath within our territory.” confides Angèle Dormoy, President of the CCISM.

