ENERGY: Deployment of the “AGIR PLUS” Label in St Martin to better support professionals in energy management | FAXINFO

On Tuesday, January 23, the Saint-Martin Energy Demand Management (MDE) committee invited professionals in the sector, electricians, roofers, refrigeration engineers, air conditioners, plumbers, to an information meeting organized by the Community of Saint-Martin. Martin and his partners, EDF and the State.

The MDE committee is made up of the Community, the State Department of the Environment, Planning and Housing (DEAL), the Ecological Transition Agency (ADEME) and EDF. MDE committees were created in non-interconnected areas to provide support to territories as part of the necessary energy transition.

Under the aegis of the vice-president of the Community, Bernadette Davis and in the presence of Emilie Nahon (Prefecture) Fabienne Pyrée, EDF manager of the Guadeloupe-Northern Islands Energy Efficiency department), Virginie Tessier (DEAL), Lionel Harnais (EDF ), Jonathan Muller (ADEME Ecological Transition Agency), Thoïne Nebot (EDF), this meeting was intended to discuss the outlines of the “AGIR PLUS” system with professionals in the sector. This system aims to encourage professionals to offer their customers less energy-consuming equipment to reduce our energy consumption without impacting our quality of life. According to initial estimates, nearly 50% energy savings could be made on the equipment identified.

This first meeting was an opportunity to present the “AGIR PLUS” system, the eligible equipment for 2024 (Air conditioner, thermodynamic and solar water heater, air mixer and insulation work), and the “AGIR PLUS 2024” bonuses. » applicable to Saint-Martin and which professionals can offer.

The overall amount for this year reaches €8M, a real breath of fresh air for this sector of activity provided that this envelope is essentially captured by our local companies.

It is now up to these same Saint-Martin professionals to organize themselves so that they can very quickly be labeled “Agir Plus”, a step which is the key to the economic success of the operation for our territory to the extent that the system already works elsewhere. .

The question/answer session between professionals and speakers allowed us to get to the heart of the matter and understand the challenges of labeling for professionals in Saint-Martin. Other discussions will take place soon with the aim of finding the solutions best suited to Saint-Martin, beyond the temporary system available for the year 2024.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/energie-deploiement-du-label-agir-plus-a-st-martin-pour-mieux-accompagner-les-professionnels-dans-la-maitrise-de-lenergie/