ENERGY / EDF Act Plus: Join the network with the support of the CCISM | FAXINFO

The Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin (CCISM) is becoming a One-Stop Shop to help local artisans integrate the EDF Agir Plus network, thanks to an agreement signed with EDF.

Faced with the growing demand for certified energy renovations, the CCISM offers free, personalized support to craftsmen.

This support includes a diagnosis of files, guidance towards certified training, and assistance with administrative procedures to obtain RGE (Recognized Environmental Guarantor) approval. Since last summer, training adapted to local realities has been directly accessible in Saint-Martin or Guadeloupe, in partnership with the Chamber of Trades and Crafts.

These modules, accompanied by financing assistance mechanisms, offer artisans an opportunity to position themselves in a rapidly expanding market.

According to Angèle Dormoy, president of the CCISM, “many individuals turn to Guadeloupean artisans due to a lack of approved local professionals.

“Seizing this opportunity is essential to remain competitive.”

With this initiative, the CCISM aims to structure local sectors and contribute to a more sustainable economy.

Craftsmen are invited to register now for the next training courses, and to take advantage of the tools put in place for a more sustainable and competitive future by joining the EDF Agir Plus network. _VX

Info: hlapomarede@ccism.com or +590 690 74 97 97

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/energie-edf-agir-plus-rejoignez-le-reseau-grace-a-lappui-de-la-ccism/