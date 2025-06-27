ENERGY: EDF mobilizes Saint-Martin around energy efficiency | FAXINFO

On Thursday, June 26, between 10 a.m. and 14 p.m., the EDF Concordia agency welcomed the island's residents for the Agir Plus Forum, a unique event in the region.

This public forum raised awareness about energy savings and presented EDF's offers to sustainably reduce electricity consumption.

The Agir Plus program, dedicated to individuals, professionals and communities, offers bonuses to carry out insulation work, installation of solar water heaters, efficient air conditioners or air fans, adapted to the local climate.

These bonuses, which complement national programs, help reduce bills while improving housing comfort. In the morning, a conference also brought together EDF Archipel Guadeloupe and local stakeholders involved in the energy transition.

This meeting takes place in a tense energy context, as the territory has been facing electricity production difficulties since September 2024, while demand continues to grow. According to figures, the island's residents are the largest energy consumers (55%). In this context, every action counts: "Raising the temperature of an air conditioner by 1 degree is equivalent to 10% energy savings," explains Lionel Harnais, Marketing Manager at EDF.

Since 2022, the Saint-Martin Energy Demand Management (EDM) committee has been working to reduce energy costs, particularly in the residential, commercial, and hotel sectors. Between 2024 and 2028, the government will allocate €34 million to this effort. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/energie-edf-mobilise-saint-martin-autour-de-la-sobriete-energetique/