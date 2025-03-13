ENERGY / EDF Pulse Antilles-Guyane: a competition to boost energy innovation | FAXINFO

EDF announces the launch of the competition EDF Pulse Antilles-Guyana, an initiative designed to encourage local innovations in favor of the energy transition and the improvement of customer service. This competition is aimed at companies, start-ups and project leaders based in Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana, Saint-Martin ou Saint-Barthélemy, offering a unique opportunity to develop solutions adapted to the energy challenges of the region.

Participants will be able to submit their projects in four categories: occupational health and safety, optimizing customer relations, improving electricity grid performance, and promoting energy efficiency. By focusing on these themes, EDF aims to stimulate the creation of innovative and sustainable solutions.

The applications are open until May 5, 2025The winners will benefit from exclusive support including personalized coaching, increased visibility in the energy sector, learning expeditions and opportunities to collaborate with EDF to bring their projects to fruition.

With this competition, EDF is strengthening its commitment to a sustainable energy future by drawing on the talents and ingenuity of local entrepreneurs. Through this call for innovation, the company hopes to co-construct solutions adapted to the specific challenges of the Antilles and Guyana, while creating synergies between the economic world and the energy ecosystem. _Vx

Info: https://www.edf.fr/pulse/antilles-guyane

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/energie-edf-pulse-antilles-guyane-un-concours-pour-dynamiser-linnovation-energetique/