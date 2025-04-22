ENERGY / EDF: Risk of power cuts in the event of insufficient production | FAXINFO

A technical incident at the EDF Galisbay power station could lead to rotating load shedding in the coming days, if the balance between the production and consumption of electricity cannot be maintained.

Forecast schedule of outages :

TUESDAY APRIL 22, 2025

18 p.m.–22 p.m.: Cul-de-Sac Terrace / Mt Vernon 1 / Cul-de-Sac / Chevrise

22 p.m.–02 a.m.: Port La Royale / Rue Kennedy / Sandy Ground (partial) / MJC de Sandy Ground / Baie Nettle to the Hommage Hotel (formerly MERCURE)

WEDNESDAY APRIL 23, 2025

02 a.m.–06 a.m.: Quartier d’Orléans / Oyster Pond

06 a.m.–10 a.m.: Griselle / Leader Price / Orient Bay Garden / Hope Hill

10 a.m.–14 p.m.: Marigot South / Saint-James / Bellevue

14 p.m.–18 p.m.: Part of the savannah / Millrum / Grand Case (partial) / ZA Espérance / Concordia targeting the following areas (impasse des marécages, rue jean-jaques fayel, rue du soleil levant / Rue de Concordia and the Haut de Concordia subdivision / Rue Louis Constant Flemming / Rue Charles)

18 p.m.–22 p.m.: Sandy Ground (partial) / Beach Residence / Terres Basses

22 p.m.–02 p.m.: Cul-de-Sac Terrace / Mt Vernon 1 / Cul-de-Sac / Chevrise

THURSDAY 24 APRIL 2025

02 p.m.–06 a.m.: Port La Royale / Rue Kennedy / Sandy Ground (partial) / MJC de Sandy Ground / Baie Nettle to the Hommage Hotel (formerly MERCURE)

06 a.m.–10 a.m.: Quartier d’Orléans / Oyster Pond

10 a.m.–14 a.m.: Griselle / Leader Price / Orient Bay Garden / Hope Hill

14 a.m.–18 p.m.: Marigot South / Saint-James / Bellevue

18 p.m.–22 p.m.: Part of the savannah / Millrum / Grand Case (partial) / ZA Espérance / Concordia targeting the following areas (impasse des marécages, rue jean-jaques fayel, rue du soleil levant / Rue de Concordia and the Haut de Concordia subdivision / Rue Louis Constant Flemming / Rue Charles)

22 p.m.–02 a.m.: Part of Sandy Ground / Beach Residence / Terres Basses

FRIDAY 25 APRIL 2025

02 p.m.–06 p.m.: Cul-de-Sac Terrace / Mt Vernon 1 / Cul-de-Sac / Chevrise

06 a.m.–10 a.m.: Port La Royale / Rue Kennedy / Sandy Ground (partial) / MJC / Baie Nettle to the Hommage Hotel (formerly MERCURE)

10 a.m.–14 a.m.: Quartier d’Orléans / Oyster Pond

14 p.m.–18 p.m.: Griselle / Leader Price / Orient Bay / Hope Hill

18 a.m.–22 p.m.: Marigot South / Saint-James / Bellevue

22 p.m.–02 p.m.: Part of the savannah / Millrum / Grand Case (partial) / ZA Espérance / Concordia targeting the following areas (impasse des marécages, rue jean-jaques fayel, rue du soleil levant / Rue de Concordia and the Haut de Concordia subdivision / Rue Louis Constant Flemming / Rue Charles)

To limit the risk of cuts, let’s adopt the right reflexes together:

Turn off and unplug unused devices

Use energy-consuming equipment off-peak hours

Set the air conditioning between 22°C and 25°C

Choose low-energy lighting

