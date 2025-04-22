ENERGY / EDF: Risk of power cuts in the event of insufficient production | FAXINFO

A technical incident at the EDF Galisbay power station could lead to rotating load shedding in the coming days, if the balance between the production and consumption of electricity cannot be maintained.
Forecast schedule of outages :
TUESDAY APRIL 22, 2025
18 p.m.–22 p.m.: Cul-de-Sac Terrace / Mt Vernon 1 / Cul-de-Sac / Chevrise
22 p.m.–02 a.m.: Port La Royale / Rue Kennedy / Sandy Ground (partial) / MJC de Sandy Ground / Baie Nettle to the Hommage Hotel (formerly MERCURE)
WEDNESDAY APRIL 23, 2025
02 a.m.–06 a.m.: Quartier d’Orléans / Oyster Pond
06 a.m.–10 a.m.: Griselle / Leader Price / Orient Bay Garden / Hope Hill
10 a.m.–14 p.m.: Marigot South / Saint-James / Bellevue
14 p.m.–18 p.m.: Part of the savannah / Millrum / Grand Case (partial) / ZA Espérance / Concordia targeting the following areas (impasse des marécages, rue jean-jaques fayel, rue du soleil levant / Rue de Concordia and the Haut de Concordia subdivision / Rue Louis Constant Flemming / Rue Charles)
18 p.m.–22 p.m.: Sandy Ground (partial) / Beach Residence / Terres Basses
22 p.m.–02 p.m.: Cul-de-Sac Terrace / Mt Vernon 1 / Cul-de-Sac / Chevrise
THURSDAY 24 APRIL 2025
02 p.m.–06 a.m.: Port La Royale / Rue Kennedy / Sandy Ground (partial) / MJC de Sandy Ground / Baie Nettle to the Hommage Hotel (formerly MERCURE)
06 a.m.–10 a.m.: Quartier d’Orléans / Oyster Pond
10 a.m.–14 a.m.: Griselle / Leader Price / Orient Bay Garden / Hope Hill
14 a.m.–18 p.m.: Marigot South / Saint-James / Bellevue
18 p.m.–22 p.m.: Part of the savannah / Millrum / Grand Case (partial) / ZA Espérance / Concordia targeting the following areas (impasse des marécages, rue jean-jaques fayel, rue du soleil levant / Rue de Concordia and the Haut de Concordia subdivision / Rue Louis Constant Flemming / Rue Charles)
22 p.m.–02 a.m.: Part of Sandy Ground / Beach Residence / Terres Basses
FRIDAY 25 APRIL 2025
02 p.m.–06 p.m.: Cul-de-Sac Terrace / Mt Vernon 1 / Cul-de-Sac / Chevrise
06 a.m.–10 a.m.: Port La Royale / Rue Kennedy / Sandy Ground (partial) / MJC / Baie Nettle to the Hommage Hotel (formerly MERCURE)
10 a.m.–14 a.m.: Quartier d’Orléans / Oyster Pond
14 p.m.–18 p.m.: Griselle / Leader Price / Orient Bay / Hope Hill
18 a.m.–22 p.m.: Marigot South / Saint-James / Bellevue
22 p.m.–02 p.m.: Part of the savannah / Millrum / Grand Case (partial) / ZA Espérance / Concordia targeting the following areas (impasse des marécages, rue jean-jaques fayel, rue du soleil levant / Rue de Concordia and the Haut de Concordia subdivision / Rue Louis Constant Flemming / Rue Charles)
To limit the risk of cuts, let’s adopt the right reflexes together:
Turn off and unplug unused devices
Use energy-consuming equipment off-peak hours
Set the air conditioning between 22°C and 25°C
Choose low-energy lighting
