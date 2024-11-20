ENERGY: More than 45 hours without electricity in Baie Orientale | FAXINFO

Since Sunday, November 17 at around 21 p.m., a major network incident was still affecting the Baie Oriente and Mont Vernon 2 neighborhoods yesterday, leaving nearly 1000 customers without electricity. Despite constant mobilization of EDF Archipel Guadeloupe technical teams on the thirteen impacted stations, the situation remained critical yesterday for many homes.

During the night from Sunday to Monday, partial repairs allowed some sectors to be restored. After 36 hours without electricity, EDF Archipel Guadeloupe finally announced yesterday morning at 9:25 the implementation of a three-stage action plan to accelerate the restoration of service to Baie Oriente and Mont Vernon 2: repairs to the identified fault requiring long-term work, laying new cables at Hope Estate to secure the power supply, and deploying generators to limit the impact on affected homes and businesses.

The teams have worked tirelessly since the start of the incident, let us salute the EDF technicians here, but the complexity of the interventions has led to delays and road disruptions. The outage has had repercussions on the daily lives of residents and local businesses in the Baie Orientale and Mont Vernon 2 area. Customers' patience has been put to the test, as have the contents of many fridges and freezers in homes. At the time of printing, work was continuing "with the aim of restoring service in the evening (yesterday, editor's note)". _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/energie-plus-de-45h-sans-electricite-a-la-baie-orientale/