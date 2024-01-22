ENERGY: Saint-Martin joins the system to help control electricity consumption | FAXINFO

The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) took stock of the system of actions to control electricity demand in non-interconnected areas and renewed the aid plan for an additional year. The territory of Saint-Martin is now part of it.

Since its creation on March 24, 2000, CRE has ensured the proper functioning of the electricity and gas markets in France, for the benefit of consumers and in consistency with the objectives of energy policy. In 2019, the Energy Regulatory Commission approved an investment aid plan of €530 million over 5 years (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2023) to promote control of electricity consumption (MDE) in areas not interconnected to the continental electricity grid. Since then, this aid plan has resulted in an expenditure of €286 million for public energy service charges. For the 4th year of the system, the CRE draws up a positive assessment of this aid which has enabled individuals, businesses and communities to access work to control their electricity consumption. Consequently, the system is renewed for 2024-2028. In order to prepare for renewal, the CRE is temporarily extending the current 2019-2023 frameworks to the year 2024, which will give the MDE committees of each territory time to formulate proposals consistent with their Multi-Annual Energy Program (PPE). ) for the period 2025-2028. The Saint-Martin Community is joining the system for the first time with the creation of a compensation framework for actions to control electricity consumption. The establishment of this framework will make it possible to support the reconstruction of the island's electricity system since the devastating passage of Cyclone Irma in 2017 and also to accelerate the development of renewable energies. Since 2019, the inhabitants of Corsica, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Martinique, Mayotte and Reunion have benefited from €421 million in bonuses paid for the implementation of several energy efficiency measures. These will enable savings of around 2 billion euros in public energy service charges over the next 30 years. _VX

Public meeting for professionals of the energy sector

The Community of Saint-Martin is organizing in partnership with EDF and State services as part of the upcoming adoption of the energy demand control compensation (MDE) of Saint-Martin a public information meeting for professionals in the sector (refrigeration engineers, electricians, air conditioners, plumbers and roof carpenters) this Tuesday, January 23 at 16 p.m. at the CCISM. The territorial framework will soon be adopted by the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2024. An energy saving potential of 13 GWh has thus been identified, which can be achieved at the help of commercial incentives contributing to the reduction of electricity consumption.

