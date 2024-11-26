ENERGY / Work at the Saint-Martin power plant: possible disruptions are expected for Thursday, November 28 | FAXINFO

In the current context of the fragility of the electrical system, the shutdown of an engine for maintenance on Thursday, November 28, will result in a significant limitation of electricity production on the island.

In order to guarantee the safe operation of the Saint-Martin electricity system, EDF may be required to carry out load shedding.

EDF strongly encourages the population to limit their electricity consumption to what is strictly necessary. Everyone's contribution is essential to reduce the island's energy demand and thus limit the risk of power cuts.

Eco-friendly actions to adopt to reduce your consumption:

Air conditioning is one of the largest electricity consumption points in Saint-Martin.

Limit its use. Otherwise, set the air conditioning to a moderate temperature, taking care to close doors and windows. Setting your air conditioner to one degree higher allows you to save 10% of energy. When leaving an air-conditioned room, turn off the equipment.

For customers with a swimming pool, consider reducing the operating time of the pool pump :

o Tip 1: Limit operation strictly to the 12 sunny hours of the day. In this tense context, respecting a minimum of 6 hours would be an additional gesture for the electricity network,

o Tip 2: using a timer is recommended;

o Tip 3: remember to clean the filters.

In general, limit the use of your electrical appliances .

. Unplug unused electrical devices (your equipment still consumes power even on standby).

The EDF Archipel Guadeloupe teams are fully mobilized to limit the impact of this situation on the electricity supply to the Saint-Martin population.

In the event of power cuts, provisional schedule for the day of November 28, 2024:

▪️ Between 7am and 11am – NETTLE BAY: SUPER U / HOWELL CENTER / ZA DE GALISBAY / THE SEAFRONT / WEST INDIES MALL / PORT LA ROYALE / RUE KENNEDY / PART OF SANDY GROUND / MJC DE SANDY GROUND / NETTLE BAY UP TO THE HOMMAGE HOTEL (formerly MERCURE) / SAVANE ACTIVITE/CITE SCOLAIRE/ MILLRUM/ ZONE ARTISANAL ESPERANCE

▪️ Between 11am and 15pm – TERRES BASSES: RESIDENCE GRAND SAINT-MARTIN / LES LOLO MARIGOT / AMANDIER / PIRATE / ANSE DES SABLES / PART OF SANDY GROUND / BEACH RESIDENCE / TERRES BASSES

