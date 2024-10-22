ENTREPRENEURSHIP: 3rd edition of ROAD TO BUSINESS | FAXINFO

This Thursday, October 24 from 18 p.m. to 21 p.m., the Collectivité de Saint-Martin and its partners are organizing the third edition of “Road To Business – le Forum des Entrepreneurs” at the West Indies Mall in Marigot for business leaders wishing to develop their company while boosting projects.

With more than 350 visitors at the second edition in 2023, the 2024 Entrepreneurs' Forum promises to be just as rich in information, discussions and professional meetings. Whether you are in services, commerce, crafts, agriculture… from all sectors combined: Road to Business is your event! This forum supported by the Collectivité de Saint-Martin and its partners is a unique opportunity to develop your business or meet the players who actively participate in the economic life of Saint-Martin. On the program, two major workshops, "Opportunity and access to public markets for companies in the territory" (from 19 p.m. to 19:45 p.m.) and "The ecological transition as a lever of competitiveness for companies (from 20 p.m. to 20:45 p.m.) with speakers from representatives of BPI France and the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, not forgetting the moderation of the discussions by the CCISM. Advice on business creation, entrepreneurship support schemes, project financing, business support, workshops and networking… the Attractiveness, Economy, Employment delegation of the Community and its institutional partners await you in large numbers. Free entry._Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/entrepreunariat-3eme-edition-de-road-to-business/