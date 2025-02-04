ENTREPRENEURSHIP / CCISM On The Move: a traveling service closer to entrepreneurs | FAXINFO

Tomorrow, Wednesday, February 5, will mark the launch of CCISM On The Move, an innovative system aimed at bringing the Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin (CCISM) closer to local entrepreneurs. This first morning session will be held in Quartier d'Orléans, at the Tiers-Lieu l'Atelier, in collaboration with Adie, as part of the Café des Créateurs.

Through this mobile service, the CCISM intends to offer entrepreneurs local support in terms of formalities, management and business development. For Stéphanie Gombs Minville, Business Support Manager, this project reflects a desire on the ground: "CCISM On The Move is a concrete response to our ambition: to bring the CCISM closer to entrepreneurs to better support them". Luciana Raspail, Deputy Director of the CCISM, underlines the institution's commitment: "With this system, we fully embody our role as an economic driver by providing entrepreneurs with a local, accessible and efficient service". All entrepreneurs and project leaders are invited to participate in this first meeting, tomorrow, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., a unique opportunity to discuss with the dedicated teams and access essential resources for their development. _VX

Info: 590 690 48 93 08 – cfe@ccism.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/entrepreunariat-ccism-on-the-move-un-service-itinerant-au-plus-pres-des-entrepreneurs/