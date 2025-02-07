ENTREPRENEURSHIP: Disappointing participation at the first CCISM On The Move meeting | FAXINFO

How to build a business plan, calculate a margin or set a price when embarking on an entrepreneurial adventure? It is to answer these questions that the new CCISM On The Move program organized its first trip to Quartier d'Orléans last Wednesday, in collaboration with Adie as part of the Café des Créateurs.

The opportunity to address the various challenges faced by project leaders from working-class neighborhoods, six times less likely than the rest of the population to take the plunge.

All the more so since there are no shortage of pitfalls when it comes to regulations. In catering alone, the sale of alcohol and hygiene rules are subject to very specific supervision, which must be integrated upstream of the project.

However, the public was the great absentee from this first event organized in collaboration with Adie and Initiative Saint Martin Active: "We hoped to attract at least 8 to 10 project leaders", explains Stéphanie Gombs Minville, head of business support at the CCISM, "generally speaking, 2025 will be a test year that will allow us to identify real needs on the ground and refine both our services and our communication".

The device will repeat the experience at Sandy Ground next March. _SNK

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/entrepreneuriat-une-participation-decevante-a-la-premiere-rencontre-ccism-on-the-move/