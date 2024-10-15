ENTREPRENEURSHIP: FCE / CCISM Convention | FAXINFO

The Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin (CCISM) and the local delegation of Women Business Leaders (FCE) have signed a partnership agreement to strengthen the local economy.

This new agreement formalizes a long-standing collaboration between the two organizations, aimed at promoting women's entrepreneurship and supporting economic projects in the region. For Angèle Dormoy, President of the CCISM, this partnership is essential to promote local initiatives and build a strong and resilient entrepreneurial ecosystem. The CCISM is committed to supporting projects led by FCE to encourage an endogenous and dynamic economy. For her part, Mélanie Dal Gobbo, President of FCE SXM – SBH, highlights the pooling of skills and resources of the two entities. She emphasizes FCE's desire to actively contribute to local economic vitality through innovative projects. This CCISM/FCE partnership is part of a joint approach for a prosperous and inclusive economic future. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/entrepreunariat-convention-fce-ccism/