ENTREPRENEURSHIP: FCE General Meeting this Thursday, February 13 | FAXINFO

The FCE France – Women Business Leaders of Saint-Martin & Saint-Barthélemy association invites its members to its General Assembly, which will be held on Thursday, February 13 at 17:30 p.m. at the CCISM, rue Jean-Jacques Fayel in Concordia.

On the agenda: Approval of the financial results and the moral and financial reports for 2024, validation of the budgetary guidelines for 2025, and presentation of the actions planned for the coming year.

This event will also be an opportunity to meet the association's new board, made up of women committed to structuring and boosting female entrepreneurship in the region.

Under the presidency of Bahia Yacine, the delegation will focus on strengthening the association's credibility with institutions and representing women entrepreneurs within major networks. Marie-Angèle Coudrieu, as Vice-President, will provide direct support to the president.

The development of the entrepreneurial network will be led by Aurélie Gareau Demaray, while Sabrina Carti will oversee training and education by disseminating opportunities for female entrepreneurs.

Tiguide Diakité will ensure local and regional coordination, accompanied by Charlotte Bioche as Secretary General, and Fatima Boukhari, in charge of financial management.

Only members whose subscriptions are up to date in December 2024 will be able to participate in the votes.

This General Assembly represents a key moment to define the future of the association and strengthen the place of women business leaders in the local economy. _VX

