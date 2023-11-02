ENTREPRENEURSHIP: Inspiring look back at the 1st anniversary of FCE Saint-Martin Saint-Barthélemy | FAXINFO

To celebrate its first birthday, the Women Business Leaders (FCE) SXM-SBH association organized an evening dedicated to sharing experiences at Sanctorium 1.

As a preamble, a brief presentation of the FCE association which has become the first women's entrepreneurship network in France by Mélanie Dal Gobbo, highlighting the great legislative progress in terms of women's participation in economic governance since its creation in 1945 by Yvonne-Edmond Lazy.

At the heart of this celebration which welcomed more than sixty people, a theme dear to the FCE association and the local team represented by Mélanie, Tania, Pascaline and Jennifer: “they started from scratch and…”. On the program, six speakers who left an audience both moved and inspired, namely Jennifer Vignau, Johann Pidoux, Mélanie Dal Gobbo, Angèle Dormoy, Lou Mataly and Schmitt Lovinsky whose portrait is presented below. Find the other portraits in our future editions.

Schmitt Lovinsky: “Sharing experience is essential”

Co-founder of MOOD SXM with his wife Céline, it was while leaving a Parisian gym that the two entrepreneurs had the idea for MOOD: “We wanted to have lunch, focused on healthy nutrition, but we couldn't find no place that suited us, we started from scratch, without a model.” Through determination and passion in the face of obstacles such as the refusal of a bank loan, Schmitt and Céline managed to adapt and self-finance thanks to the support of their loved ones. Unfortunately, after a year of opening, the Covid pandemic forced MOOD Paris to close its doors. With an open heart, Schmitt then shared with the public what he considers to be the hardest period of his life, his burnout: “It’s important for me to say, it’s thanks to a personal development course that I set out to meet myself, my life changed afterwards, the universe aligned everything.” At the same time, Schmitt and Céline met Yohan who has lived in Saint-Martin for 12 years. This new friend encourages them to come and visit the island which particularly lends itself to the MOOD concept: “We fell in love with the island, we settled in October 2022 and we opened the restaurant on January 27, 2023”.

The success was immediate and exceeded the expectations of the couple who found additional strength in this professional collaboration: “We are writing history together”. By advocating the values ​​of healthy and fast food, Schmitt aims to grow with his team of six employees and develop his project: “By 2025, we should have two more MOODs in Saint-Martin”. To conclude his speech, Schmitt shared his favorite mantra with the assembled audience: “Nothing can resist me, I can achieve anything because I have unlimited potential.” Strongly applauded, Schmitt remains positive, whatever happens. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/entrepreunariat-retour-inspirant-sur-le-1er-anniversaire-du-fce-saint-martin-saint-barthelemy/